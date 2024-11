A suspect has been killed after an officer-involved shooting at a Sunoco gas station near Suncoast Drive in North Fort Myers.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the gas station Wednesday just before 3 p.m.

They were in the process of taking a homicide suspect into custody during a traffic stop.

However, the suspect pointed a handgun and fired shots at deputies.

Being met with lethal force, multiple deputies returned fire, ultimately killing the suspect, said LCSO.

No deputies were injured.

A business next door’s security footage caught the sound of the gunshots.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene, where a car was seen with its rear windshield blown out.

LCSO said this is an active investigation and is in its preliminary stages.

“The suspect’s name is being withheld pending next of kin notification,” LCSO said.

The deputies involved will be placed on administrative leave with pay, per agency policy.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.