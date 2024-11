As the saying goes, “It’s better to give than receive,” which is what Gulfshore Life honoree Elizabeth Star lives by.

Star has made many notable contributions to her resume as she continues to tackle her mission of helping others by helping themselves.

WINK News anchor Lindsey Sablan spoke with Star about her recent award and why the philanthropist will continue prioritizing women and children.

“When people have nowhere to turn, I’m their girl,” said Star. “The children and these senior women are really victims of their circumstances, and they really have no voice, and they have nowhere to turn.”

Her two current priorities are the Youth Haven and Women Lifting Women charities.

Both initiatives aim to end homelessness.

The Women Lifting Women initiative originated from the Women’s Foundation of Collier County.

The initiative held the Women Rock Philanthropy event on Friday, honoring five standout women for their achievements in the Southwest Florida community.

The charity event raised money to provide resources to homeless women, such as mentorship and career development.

“When we started this initiative, over 100 homeless senior women were living in their cars, which is heartbreaking,” said Star.

This event raised $760,000, but for Star, there is no end in sight.

“Every woman fears to be 80 years old. Your spouse passes away, you can’t afford the rent any longer, this is unacceptable,” said Star. “That is my calling, to help these women.”

Star has teamed up with other organizations, such as the National Alliance of Mental Illness and the Baker Senior Center of Naples, to expand her efforts and, ultimately, ensure that all women have a roof over their heads.

For more on the Gulfshore Life’s Men and Women of the Year, click here.