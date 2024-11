There is only one day left before Thanksgiving, and last-minute shoppers are getting up bright and early to commute to their local grocery store.

Whether you are getting your last few ingredients or filling your shopping cart with everything you need, you will be surrounded by like-minded individuals doing the same.

If you are looking for the ideal store to get desserts, Walmart has what you need.

Apple, cherry or blueberry pie for around $6. For green bean lovers, great value green beans are on sale for $0.50 a can and stuffing just under $2.

For those who would rather not spend their evening cleaning dishes, Walmart has Thanksgiving-themed paper plates for around three dollars.

We know you’re out hunting for those good deals, too. So, if you find any, let us know in this post on our Facebook page.