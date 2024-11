Wink News Weather Authority meteorologist Lauren Kriedler is usually doing her thing in front of the green screen, but behind the scenes, she’s got her eyes on more than just the ten-day forecast.

Born on Thanksgiving, Kriedler’s dream has always been to be a part of the holiday’s most iconic celebration: The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

“I am a big fan of the parade, “Said Kriedler. “I want to be in it.”

It’s easier said than done.

Since the first parade in 1924, Macy’s has invited special guests to ride the floats. You can’t just sign up.

“I’ve tried countless times. At first, I tried emailing. That felt like the most direct way to get a hold of someone at Macy’s and just tell them, ‘Hey, I was born on Thanksgiving‘,” said Kriedler, “That did not work. They didn’t budge, didn’t email me back.”

So, Kriedler decided to go where the influencers are these days.

“I started making TikTok videos and videos on my other social media, on Instagram,” said Kriedler.

Year after year passed with no luck, but Kriedler didn’t give up.

Just kept on working and persevering.

“Just really hoping that one day something would stick and land and it did,” said Kriedler.

It did in the form of an email from the executive producer of Macy’s Entertainment, inviting Lauren to live out her dream of marching in the Macy’s Thanksgiving day parade.

“These goals came from a very like, hopeless Lauren at one point, and then, like, seeing them happen just feels very fulfilling, not only because I’m going to be in the parade, but then also because I’m doing something that past me didn’t really think was possible,” said Kreider.

Because if you have a dream, you chase it. Don’t give up.

“I just hope past me is proud,” said Kriedler.

Here at WINK News, we’re sure that little Lauren is smiling.