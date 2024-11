This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Damian Babb is wanted for violating probation for driving with a suspended license. Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers told WINK News he has not had a valid license since 2009. He is 39, a repeat offender, and has 13 previous local arrests. He has a tattoo of Jesus and a cross on his right arm, the name Cassandra on his neck and chest, and Damian written on his back.

There is a warrant out for Justin Gray’s arrest. Investigators said he didn’t show up for court on a charge of tampering with a witness or informant in a third-degree felony. The arrest report states the 39-year-old got into an argument with a woman that turned physical. He is a registered convicted felon who was last known to live in the Iona area.

24-year-old Daniel Montecinos is wanted for violation of probation. Crime Stoppers said his current situation started as a hit-and-run crash on McGregor Boulevard in Fort Myers, after which he tried to run. His arrest report showed his blood alcohol level was .241. He was last known to live in central Fort Myers.

If you have seen any of these people, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.