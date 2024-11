The night before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest business days for pizza places like McGregor Pizza.

Katie and Nir Marciano, the owners of McGregor Pizza, said families don’t want to be burdened with cooking a meal the night before Thanksgiving.

WINK News visited the pizza joint Wednesday night to see how business was doing.

“Every year, it seems to get busier and busier because people are prepped to cook all day tomorrow, so they don’t want to cook tonight,” said Katie Marciano. “It’s easy to order pizza, brush your house, hang out with the family that’s in town and let us do the work.”

Residents around Southwest Florida are ordering pizza to make their lives a little easier as families visit for the holidays.

“We’re hungry first of all, and we’ve been getting ready for Thanksgiving to have family over,” said one neighbor who ordered delivery the night before Thanksgiving. Another said, “Basically tired of cooking, cleaning, stuff like that all day. Chores, chores, chores, yep.”

Al DePaola choose to pick up pizza Wednesday night. “Don’t feel like cooking tonight. That happens a lot, especially when you’re a single guy. Don’t feel like cooking.”

Dozens who ordered pizza on Wednesday night said the same thing. They don’t feel like cooking.

They either spent the day cooking or know they are spending Thanksgiving cooking.

“They don’t want their kitchens dirty,” said Nir Marciano. “They just want to be in and out and focus on family, and tomorrow they got a busy morning, cooking, prepping, so they don’t need to worry about tonight.”

So, how do you prepare for one of the busiest nights?

“We prepare like every other night, with the exception that this is almost like a really busy Friday night, so we do a little bit extra prep,” said Nir Marciano. “The guys came in a little bit earlier in the morning. They stayed a little bit late last night.”

Mcgregor Pizza also called in an extra driver Wednesday night to help with the pizza traffic.

On Thursday, many pizza places will be closed for the holiday, including McGregor Pizza.

They’ll be back in business to suit all your shopping needs on Black Friday.