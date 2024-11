Thanksgiving is one day away, and as many prepare to take to the skies to be reunited with family, travelers are expected to encounter large lines at the airport.

As of Wednesday morning, departures and arrivals at the Southwest Florida International Airport were on time; however, expect busier crowds this Thanksgiving season.

AAA predicted a 2% increase in domestic flights, with a projected 4.5 million Floridians expected to travel 50 miles or more for the holiday.

Travelers are encouraged to arrive at RSW several hours in advance as the Transportation Security Administration lines grow larger throughout Wednesday.

The TSA estimates the day before Thanksgiving will be the year’s busiest travel day.

According to RSW, the airport’s parking lots were 75% full at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

The airport advises travelers to consider using a ride service ride to RSW. Parking in the

RSWRemote lot is still available.