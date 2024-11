A social media influencer who used to live in southwest Florida has donated a plot of land she owned where burrowing owls live.

Cape Coral Wildlife Trust will preserve it as a habitat for the animals.

Her donation highlights the importance of giving and the need to protect the environment.

Wink news reporter Annalise Iraola spoke to her about it all.

It might not look like much, but an empty building lot in Cape Coral was just donated with love for a big purpose.

“My mom actually had sent me the Cape Coral Wildlife Trust, which is part of the Cape Coral,” said Alex Fasule. “Friends of wildlife looked it up, and I said, you know what, ‘I’m going to give them a call. This sounds like something I might want to do’.”

Alex Fasule, a social media influencer, and former SWFL neighbor, just donated her lot in the cape to Cape Coral Wildlife Trust.

“Those of us who volunteer for Cape Coral Friends and Wildlife and Cape Coral Wildlife Trust are passionate about the wildlife and the environment,” said Janet Windisch, Secretary for Cape Coral Friends and Wildlife. “We love the animals so much, and so the fact that someone could give something as generous as this makes us so thankful,”

“I think any amount of land that can be donated to any kind of wildlife down there is probably a good thing, not only for the animals and the birds, but also the people,” said Fasulo.

The lot will be preserved forever as a wildlife habitat for these burrowing owls who bring so many so much joy.

“I loved the burrowing owls. While I lived there, I’d go on walks every day just to see them, just to watch them. They’re so they’re such like, funny, little social animals,” said Fasulo.

The NW cape lot already has several owls burrowing on it as of now with plenty of room for more to come.

“It’s inspiring, and we hope it inspires others, and it really makes me feel very thankful this Thanksgiving,” said Windisch.