Thanksgiving is about being grateful for what we have and what we have to give.

Dozens of volunteers spent their Thanksgiving in Fort Myers serving holiday meals to those in need.

Arlene Ford and four of her friends volunteered at Sam’s Community Cafe and Kitchen in Fort Myers, where they served a Thanksgiving feast to the community.

“Everyone’s enjoying it. They’re smiling; they’re laughing; they’re having a conversation. I just think it’s great,” Ford said.

Ford’s team, along with other volunteers and members of the Fort Myers Police Department, quickly prepared the food.

The doors opened at 10 a.m., revealing a line of people eager to enjoy some turkey with all the fixings.

Bryan Jones is one of those people.

For him, a Thanksgiving meal isn’t a guarantee.

“It means a lot. It means we have a decent meal for the day and reason to be thankful. A full room with full tummies,” Jones said.

Some were young, others older, a few came alone, and a couple came as a family, giving their baby a first Thanksgiving meal.

For Meals on Wheels coordinator Dave Johnson, the community feeding their less fortunate neighbors is extraordinary.

“People cannot afford groceries; they can’t leave their homes because they’re disabled or they’re elderly. The need is so great, much greater than I ever thought it would be, so it’s pretty rewarding when you can help relieve that,” Johnson said.

Wheeling meals out for the community to have a happy Thanksgiving.

Meals on Wheels shipped out 450 meals during Thanksgiving, but they aren’t done yet.

On Friday, they will pack about 850 meals and send them around the community so nobody goes hungry during the holiday weekend. Both Meals and Wheels and Sam’s Community Cafe and Kitchen are programs with Community Cooperative, whose mission is to end hunger and homelessness in Southwest Florida.