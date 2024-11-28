WINK News

Black Friday store hours for 2024

Reporter: Olivia Jean Writer: Tim Belizaire
Stores will offer some of the best deals of the year on Black Friday.

Here are some of the store hours for Black Friday.

STORE HOURS

Miromar Outlets: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Edison Mall: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Target: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Best Buy: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Walmart: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Coastland Center Mall 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Coconut Point Mall 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Bell Tower Shops 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

