On this Thanksgiving, many express gratefulness for what they have; but for the residents of Punta Gorda, they’ll spend this holiday gathering what they have left.

Many had their belongings destroyed following the storm surge impacts of hurricanes Helene and Milton; however, through the destruction comes resilience.

WINK News anchor Corey Lazar spoke with Punta Gorda residents about their experiences and what they’re doing for this holiday season.

“Well, we’re taking off,” said Punta Gorda resident Glenn McDill. “My wife has some people in relatives in Boston, so we’re leaving in two days and just to get out of it all.”

Between both hurricanes, McDill’s home took on nearly 14 inches of water, causing severe damage.

The storm damage, however, will not dampen Thanksgiving for Glenn and his wife, Sally.

“I am thankful, first of all, that we didn’t get injured and nobody I know was injured,” said Sally Van Dyke. “All our stuff can be replaced, and it’s going to be okay. I feel like we’re just going to bounce back and the people in Punta Gorda have an amazing spirit.”

While Sally is in greater spirits now, her resiliency did take some considerable time.

“It’s just not the same and it’s hard to explain it,” said Van Dyke. “It’s just everything so different, and unfortunately for us, three houses in a row here.”

Lazar spoke with Punta Gorda residents, Cindy Houser and her husband Bob Reinbold who said their home looks about the same but are keeping their spirits held high.

“We’re extremely blessed that we had so much, so many friends, especially physically coming here and scrubbing the muck off our floors and walls and helping us tear our walls out,” said Houser.

“Cindy and I are on kind of different wavelengths. She’s still working on it. I’m on a positive, you know, downhill slide, meaning the worst is over, and it’s, you know, I can see some light,” said Reinbold.