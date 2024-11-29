Kitchen propane tank explodes in Cape Coral home

WINK News
For those looking to get on the nice list, here are a few ways to spread holiday cheer in your community by helping those in need.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who they said fired shots into a vehicle and injured a man in Lehigh Acres on Thanksgiving night.
A crash involving multiple vehicles, including a Publix semi-truck, has occurred in Lee County.
FEMA policyholders in Charlotte County have until Dec. 10 to renew certain flood insurance policies.
The City of Sanibel has announced its final storm debris pick-up date for residents.
As the holiday shopping season heats up, Southwest Florida’s sheriffs are reminding the community to stay vigilant, whether shopping in-store or online.
A plethora of international shells is currently on display for tourists and shell enthusiasts to enjoy.
After hitting the big Black Friday sales at major retailers, the Better Business Bureau encourages consumers to check out small, local and independent businesses participating in Small Business Saturday (SBS).
Black Friday has begun, and an estimated 74% of people are expected to turn out for holiday deals; however, inflation may dampen plans this season.
The moment Thanksgiving is over, the Christmas music begins, as WINK News speaks with a talented teenager about how she’s putting her musical talents to good use.
The Weather Authority is tracking a cold front accompanied by showers throughout this Friday afternoon and evening.
Stores will offer some of the best deals of the year on Black Friday. Here are some of the store hours for Black Friday.
Last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers, we’ve all been there. Someone forgot the egg nog, the cranberry sauce or wine to deal with the in-laws.
The defending champs are in Southwest Florida.
Authorities responded to a Cape Coral home after a gas tank exploded inside a kitchen Friday afternoon.
The explosion occurred shortly after 2 p.m. on the 1600 block of Southwest 25th Terrace.
According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, the explosion was caused by a leaking propane tank.
One person was transported to a local hospital with burns, and there was minimal damage to the structure of the home.
The extent of the person’s injuries remains unknown.