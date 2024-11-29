WINK News

Kitchen propane tank explodes in Cape Coral home

Writer: Elyssa Morataya
Authorities responded to a Cape Coral home after a gas tank exploded inside a kitchen Friday afternoon.

The explosion occurred shortly after 2 p.m. on the 1600 block of Southwest 25th Terrace.

According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, the explosion was caused by a leaking propane tank.

One person was transported to a local hospital with burns, and there was minimal damage to the structure of the home. 

The extent of the person’s injuries remains unknown.

