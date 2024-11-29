Lehigh Acres man accused of shooting into vehicle, injuring driver

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who they said fired shots into a vehicle and injured a man in Lehigh Acres on Thanksgiving night.

According to deputies, the incident occurred just after 7 p.m. on Thursday when they responded to a report of a shooting on the 800 block of Meadow Road.

The victim, who was inside the vehicle when it was hit, suffered multiple injuries that were deemed not life-threatening.

Investigators learned the victim and another adult were traveling on Meadow Road when they stopped in front of a residence to secure a partially closed passenger-side door.

As the vehicle was stationary, 33-year-old Rocco Ruzzo, was standing outside the residence and allegedly fired multiple shots at the vehicle with a 9mm handgun.

The driver’s side of the vehicle was struck several times, injuring the victim. The occupants fled the area and called 911.

Witnesses told detectives that Ruzzo had been dining with others at the residence when a white sedan drove recklessly through the neighborhood.

Ruzzo reportedly confronted the sedan’s occupants, leading to an altercation during which a drink was thrown at the gathering.

Later, the same white vehicle reportedly passed by the residence again. Ruzzo claimed he saw someone inside the car pointing a firearm at the group.

Shortly afterward, the victim’s vehicle stopped in front of the residence, at which point Ruzzo fired his weapon.

Violent Crimes Unit detectives found no firearms, weapons, or spent casings inside the victim’s vehicle during their search. However, they recovered 10 9mm shell casings and broken glass at the scene, consistent with damage to the victim’s car.

The victim was treated at a local hospital and later released.

Ruzzo has since been arrested and charged with one count of shooting into an occupied conveyance and one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The investigation remains ongoing.