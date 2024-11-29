Lehigh Acres man accused of shooting into vehicle, injuring driver

WINK News
For those looking to get on the nice list, here are a few ways to spread holiday cheer in your community by helping those in need.
Authorities responded to a Cape Coral home after a gas tank exploded inside a kitchen Friday afternoon.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who they said fired shots into a vehicle and injured a man in Lehigh Acres on Thanksgiving night.
A crash involving multiple vehicles, including a Publix semi-truck, has occurred in Lee County.
FEMA policyholders in Charlotte County have until Dec. 10 to renew certain flood insurance policies.
The City of Sanibel has announced its final storm debris pick-up date for residents.
As the holiday shopping season heats up, Southwest Florida’s sheriffs are reminding the community to stay vigilant, whether shopping in-store or online.
A plethora of international shells is currently on display for tourists and shell enthusiasts to enjoy.
After hitting the big Black Friday sales at major retailers, the Better Business Bureau encourages consumers to check out small, local and independent businesses participating in Small Business Saturday (SBS).
Black Friday has begun, and an estimated 74% of people are expected to turn out for holiday deals; however, inflation may dampen plans this season.
The moment Thanksgiving is over, the Christmas music begins, as WINK News speaks with a talented teenager about how she’s putting her musical talents to good use.
The Weather Authority is tracking a cold front accompanied by showers throughout this Friday afternoon and evening.
Stores will offer some of the best deals of the year on Black Friday. Here are some of the store hours for Black Friday.
Last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers, we’ve all been there. Someone forgot the egg nog, the cranberry sauce or wine to deal with the in-laws.
The defending champs are in Southwest Florida.
According to deputies, the incident occurred just after 7 p.m. on Thursday when they responded to a report of a shooting on the 800 block of Meadow Road.
The victim, who was inside the vehicle when it was hit, suffered multiple injuries that were deemed not life-threatening.
Investigators learned the victim and another adult were traveling on Meadow Road when they stopped in front of a residence to secure a partially closed passenger-side door.
As the vehicle was stationary, 33-year-old Rocco Ruzzo, was standing outside the residence and allegedly fired multiple shots at the vehicle with a 9mm handgun.
The driver’s side of the vehicle was struck several times, injuring the victim. The occupants fled the area and called 911.
Witnesses told detectives that Ruzzo had been dining with others at the residence when a white sedan drove recklessly through the neighborhood.
Ruzzo reportedly confronted the sedan’s occupants, leading to an altercation during which a drink was thrown at the gathering.
Later, the same white vehicle reportedly passed by the residence again. Ruzzo claimed he saw someone inside the car pointing a firearm at the group.
Shortly afterward, the victim’s vehicle stopped in front of the residence, at which point Ruzzo fired his weapon.
Violent Crimes Unit detectives found no firearms, weapons, or spent casings inside the victim’s vehicle during their search. However, they recovered 10 9mm shell casings and broken glass at the scene, consistent with damage to the victim’s car.
The victim was treated at a local hospital and later released.
Ruzzo has since been arrested and charged with one count of shooting into an occupied conveyance and one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
The investigation remains ongoing.