The Weather Authority is tracking a cold front accompanied by showers throughout this Friday afternoon and evening.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “We’re following a cold front coming from the north. This front will bring drier conditions and a few showers this afternoon in Southwest Florida.”

Friday

While many stay dry, a few showers will accompany that front.

Highs remain on the mild side and in the lower 80s.

This Friday afternoon will be the warmest day for the next 10 days.

Saturday

Sun and clouds will be with us throughout your Saturday plans.

While a stray shower will be possible, the majority of Southwest Florida will stay dry. Highs will be cooler and in the mid-70s.

Sunday

Pleasant conditions for your Sunday morning, with temperatures starting in the mid-50s.

We’ll see more sunshine for Sunday afternoon, with highs in the mid-70s.

No development is expected over the next seven days with hurricane season ending on Saturday.