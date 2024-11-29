Ways to give back this holiday season

FILE IMAGE – ‘Jingled Elves’ spreading holiday cheer while raising money. CREDIT: WINK News

‘Tis the season to give back! For those looking to get on the nice list, here are a few ways to spread holiday cheer in your community by helping those in need.

Volunteer Opportunities

Harry Chapin Food Bank

Volunteer to sort and pack food for families in need at the Harry Chapin Food Bank, a hunger relief organization serving the Southwest Florida community. In addition to distributing food at mobile pantries and collecting donations at food drives, Harry Chapin Food Bank occasionally offers opportunities to give back outside of the usual volunteer duties. To sign up, click here.

Community Cooperative

Community Cooperative, a Fort Myers soup kitchen, aims to eliminate hunger and homelessness through food, education and social service programs. Volunteer opportunities include working in the organization’s kitchen and Community Cafés, as well as assisting with the Community Market, mobile food pantries and Meals on Wheels. To volunteer with Community Cooperative, click here.

St. Matthew’s House

Both volunteer and online contribution opportunities are available at St. Matthew’s House, a non-profit organization that tackles homelessness, food insecurity and addiction. Volunteers can assist with distributing food, performing administrative duties, and stocking merchandise at the organization’s thrift store locations. To sign up, click here.

Gift Drives

Toys for Tots

Spread holiday cheer by donating a gift to a Toys for Tots location near you. Online contribution options are also available.

Lee County Domestic Animal Services

Bring the festivities to a furry friend in need by picking an ornament from the Lee County Domestic Animal Services annual Gift Giving Tree. Each ornament comes with a wish list of gifts for one of the shelter’s pets. Participants are able to drop off the gifts by Dec. 21 and keep the ornament for free.

Salvation Army Angel Tree

The Salvation Army is famous for ringing in the holiday season with its Red Kettle Campaign, but the organization offers many other ways to give. Their Angel Tree program partners with local businesses and organizations, as well as major corporations like Walmart and Amazon, to provide hundreds of families across the country with gifts each year. Online contribution options are also available.

Guadalupe Center Holiday Gift Shop Toy Drive

Help the Guadalupe Center stock up its Holiday Gift Shop by donating new, unwrapped gifts to a drop-off location near you. Contributions will be accepted until Dec. 6.