Ways to give back this holiday season

Authorities responded to a Cape Coral home after a gas tank exploded inside a kitchen Friday afternoon.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who they said fired shots into a vehicle and injured a man in Lehigh Acres on Thanksgiving night.
A crash involving multiple vehicles, including a Publix semi-truck, has occurred in Lee County.
FEMA policyholders in Charlotte County have until Dec. 10 to renew certain flood insurance policies.
The City of Sanibel has announced its final storm debris pick-up date for residents.
As the holiday shopping season heats up, Southwest Florida’s sheriffs are reminding the community to stay vigilant, whether shopping in-store or online.
A plethora of international shells is currently on display for tourists and shell enthusiasts to enjoy.
After hitting the big Black Friday sales at major retailers, the Better Business Bureau encourages consumers to check out small, local and independent businesses participating in Small Business Saturday (SBS).
Black Friday has begun, and an estimated 74% of people are expected to turn out for holiday deals; however, inflation may dampen plans this season.
The moment Thanksgiving is over, the Christmas music begins, as WINK News speaks with a talented teenager about how she’s putting her musical talents to good use.
The Weather Authority is tracking a cold front accompanied by showers throughout this Friday afternoon and evening.
Stores will offer some of the best deals of the year on Black Friday. Here are some of the store hours for Black Friday.
Last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers, we’ve all been there. Someone forgot the egg nog, the cranberry sauce or wine to deal with the in-laws.
The defending champs are in Southwest Florida.
‘Tis the season to give back! For those looking to get on the nice list, here are a few ways to spread holiday cheer in your community by helping those in need.
Harry Chapin Food Bank
Volunteer to sort and pack food for families in need at the Harry Chapin Food Bank, a hunger relief organization serving the Southwest Florida community. In addition to distributing food at mobile pantries and collecting donations at food drives, Harry Chapin Food Bank occasionally offers opportunities to give back outside of the usual volunteer duties. To sign up, click here.
Community Cooperative
Community Cooperative, a Fort Myers soup kitchen, aims to eliminate hunger and homelessness through food, education and social service programs. Volunteer opportunities include working in the organization’s kitchen and Community Cafés, as well as assisting with the Community Market, mobile food pantries and Meals on Wheels. To volunteer with Community Cooperative, click here.
St. Matthew’s House
Both volunteer and online contribution opportunities are available at St. Matthew’s House, a non-profit organization that tackles homelessness, food insecurity and addiction. Volunteers can assist with distributing food, performing administrative duties, and stocking merchandise at the organization’s thrift store locations. To sign up, click here.
Toys for Tots
Spread holiday cheer by donating a gift to a Toys for Tots location near you. Online contribution options are also available.
Lee County Domestic Animal Services
Bring the festivities to a furry friend in need by picking an ornament from the Lee County Domestic Animal Services annual Gift Giving Tree. Each ornament comes with a wish list of gifts for one of the shelter’s pets. Participants are able to drop off the gifts by Dec. 21 and keep the ornament for free.
Salvation Army Angel TreeThe Salvation Army is famous for ringing in the holiday season with its Red Kettle Campaign, but the organization offers many other ways to give. Their Angel Tree program partners with local businesses and organizations, as well as major corporations like Walmart and Amazon, to provide hundreds of families across the country with gifts each year. Online contribution options are also available.
Guadalupe Center Holiday Gift Shop Toy Drive
Help the Guadalupe Center stock up its Holiday Gift Shop by donating new, unwrapped gifts to a drop-off location near you. Contributions will be accepted until Dec. 6.