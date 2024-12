Divers pulled a man out of a pond behind his home on Silver Birch Way in Fort Myers early Saturday Afternoon. The man was found inside of a large body of water inside the Sherwood Community.

It is not known if foul play was involved or if he was going for a swim in the water.

The Fort Myers Fire Department, Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District, The Iona McGregor Fire District and Lee County EMS responded to the scene after receiving a call for a possible drowning,

A chopper circled the sky, and a dive team searched deep below. After about an hour, they located the body in the water.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, “an adult male was located in the pond and pronounced deceased on scene.”

A neighbor said he was an older gentleman in his late fifties. One witness saw the body as it was pulled out of the water.

“He was shirtless, and he was definitely limp body. You could tell he had been in the water for some time,” said the witness.

Emergency personnel removed his body around 5 p.m.

As far as more details on the drowning and who the victim is, It is still unknown.

