For those of you looking to avoid the traffic nightmare that comes with Black Friday shopping, consider shopping small for Small Business Saturday.

It’s a holiday shopping event that’s putting a spotlight on locally owned small businesses in our area.

American Express first started the day in 2010, and this year, Southwest Florida will be one of many communities that will benefit directly from the big shopping day.

That’s because, for every purchase made on an American Express card at qualifying small businesses, American Express will donate a dollar to help small businesses recovering from hurricanes Helene and Milton.

WINK News reporter Paul Dolan lets us know how we can support southwest Florida’s small businesses.

Beginning in 2010, Small Business Saturday encourages shoppers to buy from local stores, and in downtown Fort Myers, shops were filled with people who were getting holiday shopping done early.

“I love downtown Fort Myers shops. They’re unique, and I am looking for some Christmas gifts for some friends,” said one shopper, Bonnie Page.

Over at the Franklin shops on First Street, shoppers like Greg Loumanis were enamored with Christmas-themed gifts and saw the unique style local shops offer in southwest Florida.

For Loumanis, finding something unique instead of something mass-produced is why he shops locally.

All of the ornaments, local honey, jewelry, clothes, and other items at the Franklin shops had a personal touch.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 50% of small businesses fail in the first five years.

Greg knows the importance of Small Business Saturday and what happens if you don’t shop locally.

“You have to be here before they disappear. If you don’t come to these places, you’re going to lose your businesses,” Loumanis said.

Ensuring small businesses get big bucks for their special day.

There is an interactive map where American Express highlights local small businesses. All you have to do is type in a location to see what businesses are nearby.

For more information and the map, click here.