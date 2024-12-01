December begins with a mix of sun, clouds and low to mid-70s temps

WINK News
A woman was stabbed and injured in Tice early Sunday, according to authorities.
Now that November has ended, so has the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1st to November 30th.
The Weather Authority said Sunday will start off cool and comfortable, with temperatures in the 50s under partly cloudy skies.
Divers pulled a man out of a pond behind his home on Silver Birch Way in Fort Myers s early Saturday Afternoon.
For those of you looking to avoid the traffic nightmare that comes with Black Friday shopping, consider shopping small for Small Business Saturday.
The Weather Authority predicts a cooler afternoon ahead on Saturday with highs in the low 70s.
Find out who is still standing after six Southwest Florida football teams competed in the regional finals of the FHSAA football playoffs.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who they said fired shots into a vehicle and injured a man in Lehigh Acres on Thanksgiving night.
Sleigh bells ring and Cape Coral is listening! A huge crowd joined together at city hall for the Holiday Nights on the Lawn event.
Black Friday at Miromar Outlets turned into a nightmare as shoppers faced endless traffic jams.
For those looking to get on the nice list, here are a few ways to spread holiday cheer in your community by helping those in need.
Authorities responded to a Cape Coral home after a gas tank exploded inside a kitchen Friday afternoon.
A crash involving multiple vehicles, including a Publix semi-truck, has occurred in Lee County.
FEMA policyholders in Charlotte County have until Dec. 10 to renew certain flood insurance policies.
The City of Sanibel has announced its final storm debris pick-up date for residents.
By this afternoon, temperatures will reach the low to mid-70s with sun and clouds.
It is going to be another comfortable weather day with those highs slightly below average.
For Monday and the first half of the upcoming week, drier air and cooler-than-average temperatures will stick around.
Highs will struggle to get out of the upper 60s on Monday and Tuesday.
Thanks to the dry air, it will stay nice and sunny throughout the week with rain not in the forecast.
Winds are out of the north today, around 10 to 15 knots.
There is a moderate chop in the bays and inland waters, and the Gulf wave heights reach around 2 to 3 feet.
The water temperature in the Gulf is around 68 degrees.
Overall, it’s a nice day to be on the water, with lots of sunshine overhead and mild temperatures.