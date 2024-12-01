December begins with a mix of sun, clouds and low to mid-70s temps

The Weather Authority said Sunday will start off cool and comfortable, with temperatures in the 50s under partly cloudy skies.

By this afternoon, temperatures will reach the low to mid-70s with sun and clouds.

It is going to be another comfortable weather day with those highs slightly below average.

This week

For Monday and the first half of the upcoming week, drier air and cooler-than-average temperatures will stick around.

Highs will struggle to get out of the upper 60s on Monday and Tuesday.

Thanks to the dry air, it will stay nice and sunny throughout the week with rain not in the forecast.

Beach and boating

Winds are out of the north today, around 10 to 15 knots.

There is a moderate chop in the bays and inland waters, and the Gulf wave heights reach around 2 to 3 feet.

The water temperature in the Gulf is around 68 degrees.

Overall, it’s a nice day to be on the water, with lots of sunshine overhead and mild temperatures.