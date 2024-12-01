WINK News

Watch Now

LCSO: Woman stabbed, injured in Tice

Writer: Bryanna Sterzenbach
Published: Updated:
Credit: UC Breaking

A woman was stabbed and injured in Tice early Sunday, according to authorities.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. on New York Drive.

The woman is expected to survive.

LCSO deputies detained a man wearing a blue shirt and are currently investigating.

WINK News has reached out and will keep you updated with the latest.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.