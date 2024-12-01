Record breaking Atlantic hurricane season comes to an end

WINK News
A woman was stabbed and injured in Tice early Sunday, according to authorities.
Now that November has ended, so has the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1st to November 30th.
The Weather Authority said Sunday will start off cool and comfortable, with temperatures in the 50s under partly cloudy skies.
Divers pulled a man out of a pond behind his home on Silver Birch Way in Fort Myers s early Saturday Afternoon.
For those of you looking to avoid the traffic nightmare that comes with Black Friday shopping, consider shopping small for Small Business Saturday.
The Weather Authority predicts a cooler afternoon ahead on Saturday with highs in the low 70s.
Find out who is still standing after six Southwest Florida football teams competed in the regional finals of the FHSAA football playoffs.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who they said fired shots into a vehicle and injured a man in Lehigh Acres on Thanksgiving night.
Sleigh bells ring and Cape Coral is listening! A huge crowd joined together at city hall for the Holiday Nights on the Lawn event.
Black Friday at Miromar Outlets turned into a nightmare as shoppers faced endless traffic jams.
For those looking to get on the nice list, here are a few ways to spread holiday cheer in your community by helping those in need.
Authorities responded to a Cape Coral home after a gas tank exploded inside a kitchen Friday afternoon.
A crash involving multiple vehicles, including a Publix semi-truck, has occurred in Lee County.
FEMA policyholders in Charlotte County have until Dec. 10 to renew certain flood insurance policies.
The City of Sanibel has announced its final storm debris pick-up date for residents.
In total, there were a total of 18 named storms in the Atlantic during this active hurricane season.
11 of those became hurricanes, with five reaching major hurricane status, meaning a category 3 or higher.
In an average hurricane season, typically, there are 14 named systems, seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.
Hurricane Beryl became the earliest Category 5 hurricane to ever develop in the Atlantic. While it did weaken some, Beryl brought flooding and storm surge to both Louisiana and Texas.
After an active start, there was a lull in activity during the summertime months. “This is typically when we see activity begin to ramp up; however, we didn’t see things really pick up until late September,” said Weather Authority meteorologist Lauren Kreidler.
On September 26th, Hurricane Helene made landfall along the Big Bend area of Florida as a Category 4 hurricane with 140-mile-per-hour winds.
According to NOAA, preliminary data shows that Helene was the deadliest hurricane to impact the United States since 2005’s Hurricane Katrina. Helene resulted in over 150 casualties, most of which occurred in the Carolinas.
Southwest Florida experienced its own impacts from Helene, including gusty winds and feet of storm surge.
Not long later, Hurricane Milton made landfall along Siesta Key less than two weeks after Helene.
Hurricane Milton peaked as a Category 5 storm with 180-mile-per-hour winds and then weakened into a powerful Category 3 hurricane before making landfall with 120-mile-per-hour winds.
Aside from the heavy rain, strong winds, and storm surge that Southwest Florida experienced, a tornado outbreak across South Florida resulted in a whopping 46 tornadoes.
In October, Hurricane Milton formed, and for the first time in Atlantic basin history, three hurricanes, including Milton, Kirk, and Leslie, were active simultaneously. Both Kirk and Leslie stayed far away from the United States.
November is the month when storm activity significantly decreases. Only 8% of hurricanes form during the month of November.
Late in the season, Hurricane Rafael formed and made landfall in Cuba as a major Category 3 hurricane on November 6th.
The 2024 Atlantic Hurricane season was definitely a “bottom heavy” season. Twelve named storms developed after the peak of hurricane season, September 10th. Seven hurricanes developed after September 25th, allowing for the most hurricanes on record during this time period.
Southwest Florida’s resilience shined through the hardest days of hurricane season. We do our best by coming together and showing how strong this community is.
Now that hurricane season is officially over, let’s enjoy those upcoming cold fronts!