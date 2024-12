WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 12: WFP USA Board Chair Hunter Biden speaks during the World Food Program USA’s 2016 McGovern-Dole Leadership Award Ceremony at the Organization of American States on April 12, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Kris Connor/WireImage) via CBS News.

President Joe Biden has pardoned his son Hunter for his felony gun and tax convictions on Sunday evening.

Sen. Rick Scott reacted to the pardon in an X post on Sunday evening. As a father & a grandfather, I can understand the desire to make life better for your children & grandchildren.



When you take an oath to be the President of the United States, you are no longer just a father or grandfather & cannot put the desire to help your children above the… — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) December 2, 2024

In the post, Scott said that Biden “cannot put the desire to help your children above the requirement to ensure all Americans are held to the same standards under the law.”

Biden has previously stated that he would not pardon his son or commute his sentence.