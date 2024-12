This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features a dog alerting to an intruder, a shop owner kidnapping and abusing a woman, and a man who stole two vehicles and damaged a fence. Lee County deputies arrested 22-year-old Fabrice Auguste for burglary and loitering after he broke into a woman’s home on Sunday morning. (CREDIT: WINK News)

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old man for burglary and loitering after he broke into a woman’s home and stood inches away from her bed as she slept.

The woman, Marlene Wuchevich, said her dog was the one to save the day.

“Sunday morning, about 1:20 a.m., I was asleep, and my dog started barking frantically,” said Wuchevich.

Wuchevich’s dog, a golden retriever named Red, is normally a shy and timid dog. When Red began barking loudly, it alerted Wuchevich to the man standing over her as she slept.

“A strange person walked in, and I said to him, ‘Who are you?’” said Wuchevich.

The man, who Lee County deputies later identified as 22-year-old Fabrice Auguste, answered back.

“He said, ‘Reese.’ I said, ‘Well, what do you want?’ He said, ‘Do you want me to leave?’ I said, ‘yes,’” Wuchevich said.

But instead of leaving, Auguste took a seat by the kitchen table.

Wuchevich’s husband came out of another room and told the man to leave, to which Auguste responded by calmly walking out.

“I am amazed that I wasn’t scared,” said Wuchevich. “He didn’t seem to pose any threat.”

After Auguste left, Wuchevich called 911 and gave police a clothing description that helped deputies identify the suspect.

Wuchevich said the experience was a strong reminder to secure her home and keep her doors locked.

“I was never real strict about that because his neighborhood is very quiet, but now I see what can happen,” said Wuchevich.

It is still unclear as to why Auguste broke in, but Wuchevich is thankful nothing worse happened.

Patrick Tankoo mugshot Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A Naples man has been arrested on multiple violent charges stemming from an alleged case of kidnapping involving guns, drugs and sexual battery.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Patrick Soloman Tankoo was arrested on Thursday after being found by deputies passed out in the driver seat of a running vehicle in a Naples driveway.

Deputies also made contact with a victim on the scene, who they found distressed with visible injuries to her face.

The victim told deputies that she made contact with Tankoo around 6:30 a.m. that morning, and Tankoo was extremely kind to her.

Tankoo and the victim traveled to the Everglades Mart, which he owns, where he turned on her.

Once the two arrived at the Mart, Tankoo retrieved a gun and threatened the victim before driving around for hours and forcing the victim to go to the Immokalee Farmers Market to pick up produce for the store.

Once they returned to the Everglades Mart, the victim told Tankoo that she wanted to leave, causing him to become more agitated.

Tankoo blocked the victim’s exit by placing large bags of produce outside the passenger side door to prevent it from opening. Tankoo also told the victim that if she said anything to

anyone that he had 45 bullets and would start shooting her and everyone.

Fearing for her life, the victim went along with Tankoo’s demands.

After unloading the produce, Tankoo took the victim back to his residence and locked the doors. According to the victim, Tankoo began smoking an unknown substance from a glass pipe and became aggressive and paranoid, accusing the victim of being part of a scheme to steal money from him.

The victim stated Tankoo gave striking blows to her stomach and inner thigh area using his knees after she wouldn’t admit to his accusations.

The victim went on to state that Tankoo became more paranoid to the point where he believed cameras were watching them and began looking through vents and “clearing” each room with his rifle.

Tankoo then bound the victim’s mouth, legs and hands together with duct tape so she would not escape.

Tankoo also taped a pistol to the victim’s hands and told her that one of them was going to die that day. At one point, Tankoo told her to shoot him.

At some point, Tankoo then barricaded the victim in a bedroom, where he proceeded to sexually assault her multiple times before realizing he had to go back to close the store.

After closing the Everglades Mart, the victim was able to persuade Tankoo to go back to her home to retrieve her belongings. She convinced Tankoo to wait in the vehicle while back at her home, where she was able to call for help.

Tankoo again advised the victim that if she called for help, he would kill her and her family.

Tankoo has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and false imprisonment, sexual battery on a victim older than 12 years old, battery and possession of a controlled substance.

Brandon Kolodny Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A North Fort Myers man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a four-wheeler, crashing it into a property fence, and later trying to flee on a second stolen vehicle.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call at a residence on Williams Drive on Sunday, where a suspect, later identified as Brandon Kolodny, 28, had attempted to steal a Yamaha Raptor 660R ATV.

According to video evidence provided by the homeowner, Dairel Diaz, Kolodny repeatedly rammed the ATV into the property’s front gate, causing significant damage.

The vehicle became stuck after becoming lodged between sections of the fence.

Kolodny fled the scene on foot before deputies arrived, but a nearby resident alerted authorities to a man matching his description.

The property owners of the second residence informed authorities that Kolodny had entered their enclosed barn and stole the UTV. Kolodny was detained pending further investigation.

The first victim, Herberto Santana, estimated the damage to his gate at $2,000 to $3,000.

Diaz, who was responsible for the ATV during the incident, confirmed that its owner, Anthony Vega, valued the vehicle between $2,000 and $4,000.

Kolodny faces multiple charges, including vehicle theft and property damage. The investigation remains ongoing.