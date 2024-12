A man in Fort Myers has been arrested after he allegedly shot a bicyclist with a shotgun.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a Fort Myers home on Wednesday for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies met with the victim who said he was shot in the right arm with a shotgun by a known person in the neighborhood called Chapo. Investigators determined Chapo’s real name was Jose Juan Angel Galicia.

The victim explained he was riding his bike to a friend’s house when he noticed a Dodge Durango pull up and Galicia exit the vehicle.

The victim noticed Galicia point a shotgun and began to shoot at him.

The victim ran toward another friend’s residence and saw he had been shot in the arm.

The victim started to knock on the front door, asking for help. Once inside, the resident called 911.

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, but he would need surgery due to a portion of his shoulder bone shattering.

Once on the scene, detectives collected a spent shotgun shell casing, one live round and a laser firearm attachment.

On Thursday, the Fort Myers Police Department located the Dodge Durango that matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Galicia was identified as the passenger and placed under arrest.

The driver was arrested on separate charges, and both men were transported to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters.

Galicia has been charged with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.