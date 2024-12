Matthew Kragh, the founder of MHK Architecture, is responsible for several notable landmarks in the Naples community.

The Gulfshore Life honoree’s company has developed buildings like the Huxley, Delmar, and AC Marriot in Naples.

Kragh started his architecture career 15 years ago, and since then, he spent his time expanding across the United States.

However, Naples remains his home.

“When I started the firm, I told my old boss I would go to Naples and start doing some houses. I lucked out. I had no portfolio to work with,” said Kragh.

Now, Kragh has a robust portfolio, including gorgeous homes and massive projects like the Rosewood in Naples.

WINK News spoke with Kragh, who gave us a sneak peek into his latest project, the Key Lime Bistro, which will be a part of the Southwest Florida International Airport expansion.

His latest project is restoring the Naples Pier, which has been rebuilt four times due to hurricanes.

WINK News spoke with Kragh about his plans for rebuilding and how he can ensure that the pier will better brace against weather events.

“Every time the pier was built, it was connected horizontally only to the upper decking components. We are connecting all the substructures horizontally through concrete beams,” said Kragh. “If we do have a catastrophic hurricane event, the top of the structure will break away from that structure, but the structure itself, the foundation will, should be there for hundreds of years.”

The pier was raised to meet the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and FEMA’s guidelines

Kragh was involved in the pier reconstruction in 2015, where his favorite addition is underwater cameras, which will prevent people from accidentally interacting with boaters underneath while fishing on the pier.

Construction is estimated to last a year and a half. Kragh’s team has not yet begun construction.

