A Naples man has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor on the Naples Pier.

According to the Naples Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Naples Pier after security personnel saw two people engaging in sex over the security cameras on Sunday around 3 a.m.

When officers met with the two subjects, they admitted to having sex on the pier.

Officers identified the pair as 24-year-old Stanley Bornelus and an underage victim.

Bornelus said he and the victim met and communicated on Instagram.

After searching Bornelus’ phone, officers discovered multiple videos of Bornelus and the victim having intercourse, with the most recent video having a location stamp near the Naples Pier.

The victim confirmed to investigators that the pair met on Instagram over a year and a half ago but only met in person recently.

The victim also confirmed that she and Bornelus had sex multiple times, and she told Bornelus she was underage.

Bornelus is charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a victim older than 12 and less than 16 years old, and four counts of cruelty towards a child to direct or promote the sexual performance of a child.