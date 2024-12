Just when you thought it was safe to put your credit card away, Cyber Monday takes another bite out of your budget.

Cyber Monday has become the online equivalent of Black Friday, and this year, it is expected to be the biggest online shopping day in U.S. history.

With online shopping available 24/7, it’s easier than ever to find discounted deals.

Cyber Monday is here, and Adobe Analytics forecasts over $13 billion in sales on Monday alone. Shoppers like Kelly Weaver are busy searching for gifts that meet all the criteria: quality, price and thoughtfulness.

“I just got a dress for 50% off, so I was pretty happy about that. It was unexpected, but I had to look and, you know, couldn’t help myself,” said Weaver. “For my nanny, hopefully, I can get her something cute and get a good deal on it. That’s what I was looking for. Some purses, maybe.”

And then there’s her 6-year-old daughter.

“I was gonna go get her some earrings, that was my next plan, and then stop at Bath and Body Works because she loves to, like, use lotion and smell all cute,” she explained.

But brick-and-mortar stores aren’t giving up on in-person shoppers. Price matching is in full effect at many stores.

“In person, I can see the stuff and see, like, the quality better and what I like, and I can see more stuff,” said shopper Alondra Bernel.

Whether online or in-store, the focus is on finding gifts that bring holiday cheer safely.

When shopping online, use a credit card instead of a debit card. They offer more protection.

Shop directly from the website, not through ads or email links. They could be fake.

Monitor your bank account.

If porch pirates are a concern, have gifts delivered to a locker instead.

And don’t rule out giving the gift of subscriptions and streaming services.