Lee County will soon have a new civil air patrol squadron, but they need people interested in joining to make this happen.

Civil Air Patrol focuses on emergency services, aerospace education programs and cadet programs.

Cadet commander Anthony Rubino originally joined the Naples Civil Air Patrol three years ago to get his private pilot license.

“Funny thing, I initially had no interest in becoming a cadet,” said Rubino. “I just wanted to do it for that opportunity. That lasted about a month until I realized that it’s a very good program.”

Now, he sees a future with them.

“I want to continue training, and once I become a CFP pilot, I’ll be able to fly these planes,” said Rubino

The Civil Air Patrol, an auxiliary of the Air Force, carries out emergency services, gives an aerospace education, and has cadet programs like the one Rubino is in.

Now more people can have these opportunities with the opening of the Lee County Civil Air Patrol Squadron at page field.

Lieutenant Jesse Spencer is the squadron commander. He became a cadet at 11.

“It built my confidence. It also built my character and helped me become a leader,”

said Spencer. “I’m a business owner now, so I’m trying to it’s coming over to my business side as well.”

The age range is now 12-18 for the cadet program but they do need help from adults, including veterans.

“We’re looking for help all over we have a lot of daily operations that we’re going to need help with, logistics, financing, recruiting,” said Spencer. “There’s a whole bunch of stuff. If you don’t want to be in a plane, if you don’t want to be on the ground team, we still need that support from adults.”

The Civil Air Patrol wants you to come out and learn more about its programs. There is a meeting at Page Field on Dec. 7 from 10:00 a.m. to noon.