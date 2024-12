Southwest Florida leaders are weighing in Monday evening on President Biden’s pardon of his son Hunter.

It’s the most sweeping presidential pardon in decades, but it’s not exactly unusual.

President Bill Clinton pardoned his half-brother, and President-elect Donald Trump pardoned his son-in-law’s father during his first term.

Every time President Joe Biden was asked if he would pardon his son, he said he would not. Now, he says he did it because Hunter was singled out for prosecution only because he was his son.

Republicans are upset because the president didn’t keep his word.

President Joe Biden wrote, “I hope Americans will understand why a father and president would make this decision.”

He is allowed to do this as president. Many have done it before him.

That’s why the chairman of the Democratic Party of Lee County doesn’t think it’s a big deal.

Jim Rosinas said, “When it gets down to it, you’re the parent. They’re your child. You gotta stand by them. And I think that’s really what it boils down to.”

President Biden said several of his political opponents put political pressure on the justice system, and while he still defends that system, he feels his son Hunter was treated unfairly.

Republican congressman Mario Diaz-Balart said he expected the president to make this decision.

“It’s a pretty lame excuse. The Department of Justice is his Department of Justice,” said Diaz-Balart.

Hunter Biden awaited sentencing later this month in two federal cases relating to gun ownership and tax evasion.

The state committeewoman for the Republican Party of Lee County, Tara Jenner, disagrees with the pardon.

“Not a president, unless they were the father, period; no other president but the father of Hunter Biden would grant such a broad, expansive 10-year pardon period. No other president would do that but for that familiar connection,” said Jenner.

University of Central Florida political science professor Aubrey Jewett said he foresees more pardons by future leaders.

“Joe Biden pardoning his son in saying that it’s because he believed his son was being prosecuted for political reasons or would be in the future, prosecuted for political reasons, does give some political cover to Donald Trump to do the same thing once he retakes office,” Jewett explained.

Jenner said, “I’m just shocked and sad that pardons have not come for any of the people that were caught up in the J6 situation who did not commit any breaking-entering or any kind of damage.”

There were several people from Southwest Florida who were charged and convicted in connection with the January 6th events at the U.S. Capitol, and we’ll have to see what happens with them post-inauguration.