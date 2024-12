Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a cold Monday with breezier conditions expected throughout the afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Thanks to breezy north wind and a cold front reaching Southwest Florida, Monday afternoon temperatures will remain colder along with breezier conditions throughout the day.”

Monday

Thanks to Sunday’s cold front, Monday will feature a rather cool and breezy afternoon.

Temperatures will stay in the 60s for many communities in Southwest Florida, but a few of you can reach the low 70s this afternoon.

We’ll see a brisk North wind at 10 to 20 mph throughout the day.

Tuesday

Clear sky and cold temperatures continue, with Tuesday morning starting off in the 40s for many.

Expect lots of sunshine in the forecast throughout the afternoon, with barely a cloud in the sky.

Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Wednesday

Wednesday will feature the coldest air since Jan. 21.

Expect lots of sunshine throughout the day, with the afternoon feeling slightly warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.