What triggers opioid addiction?

The opioid crisis continues to devastate the United States.

In 2021, more than 107,000 people died from drug overdoses. The annual economic cost exceeds one trillion.

What makes some people addicted and others not? New research says it could be in their genes.

The FDA estimates more than 6.1 million people over the age of 12 have an opioid use disorder or OUD, but why?

“We have people who are injured, people who have surgeries,” said University of Cincinnati ER doctor Caroline Freirmuth. “All these people are being prescribed opioids, and yet only a very small subset of those go on to develop opioid use disorder, but there’s no real screening tool that says de novo if I expose you to opioids who might be at increased risk.”

Freirmuth led a team in emergency rooms throughout Ohio to try and identify a genetic link. Each participant was asked several questions to determine past traumatic events, family history, medications and mental health.

“Some of those put you at an increased risk, and some of those put you at a decreased risk,” Freirmuth said.

Knowing this is the first step to helping patients at risk of becoming addicted and creating personalized pain management where doctors may one day tailor opioid prescriptions based on a patient’s genetic makeup.

The FDA approved the first over-the-counter drug, naloxone nasal spray, last year to help reduce drug overdose deaths.

It’s hoped that this, along with new research, might lower opioid-related deaths.