What triggers opioid addiction?

A Port Charlotte man has been arrested and accused of storing child pornography on his Xbox.
The opioid crisis continues to devastate the United States.
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking information on a man accused of stealing a 12-pack of Twisted Tea from a Fort Myers gas station.
That small-town feel continues for Culver’s, which just opened its first location in Hendry County’s LaBelle, a city that recently eclipsed 5,000 residents and is skyrocketing in growth.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scam in which a fraudster leaves a voicemail advising their intended victim to contact a specific person at the sheriff’s office.
The Charlotte CARE Center has opened its doors to displaced people needing shelter from the cold temperatures.
Marco Island City Council is recruiting qualified residents to fill Advisory Committee or Board positions.
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking information on a man wanted for an armed robbery at a Bokeelia business.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation at Nasturtium Drive in a neighborhood just south of Punta Gorda.
The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a woman accused of stealing $225 worth of items from a Target on Pine Island Road.
A teenager from Bonita Springs High School experienced bone pain and bruises that was later diagnosed as leukemia.
Matthew Kragh, the founder of MHK Architecture, is responsible for several notable landmarks in the Naples community.
The Red Coconut RV park on Fort Myers Beach could turn into luxury condos. Seagate Development plans to build 137 condos with beachfront views.
The Weather Authority is tracking a cold Monday with breezier conditions expected throughout the afternoon.
Due to the colder temperature in Florida, St. Matthew’s House has opened its emergency shelters for those who need a reprieve from the chilly weather.
In 2021, more than 107,000 people died from drug overdoses. The annual economic cost exceeds one trillion.
What makes some people addicted and others not? New research says it could be in their genes.
The FDA estimates more than 6.1 million people over the age of 12 have an opioid use disorder or OUD, but why?
“We have people who are injured, people who have surgeries,” said University of Cincinnati ER doctor Caroline Freirmuth. “All these people are being prescribed opioids, and yet only a very small subset of those go on to develop opioid use disorder, but there’s no real screening tool that says de novo if I expose you to opioids who might be at increased risk.”
Freirmuth led a team in emergency rooms throughout Ohio to try and identify a genetic link. Each participant was asked several questions to determine past traumatic events, family history, medications and mental health.
“Some of those put you at an increased risk, and some of those put you at a decreased risk,” Freirmuth said.
Knowing this is the first step to helping patients at risk of becoming addicted and creating personalized pain management where doctors may one day tailor opioid prescriptions based on a patient’s genetic makeup.
The FDA approved the first over-the-counter drug, naloxone nasal spray, last year to help reduce drug overdose deaths.
It’s hoped that this, along with new research, might lower opioid-related deaths.