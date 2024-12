Thousands of people were trapped in their cars for hours at Miromar Outlets in Estero on Black Friday. On Monday, WINK News obtained the contract between the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Miromar Outlets, which sheds light on how traffic got as bad as it did.

Black Friday was a driving disaster. For hours, cars lined up, in stand-still traffic. Some got their shopping done and got caught in the traffic when leaving, others didn’t even get to shop and just wanted to leave, as the traffic and no parking spots deterred them from enjoying the shopping holiday.

Honking was a frequent sound as frustrated drivers just wanted to make their way out of the outdoor mall.

One driver said, “I wouldn’t do it again. I never thought it would be like this or I wouldn’t have come.” Another driver said, “I won’t come here again next year. It’s just too crazy.” Another said,” So not worth, not worth the black Friday. It’s not worth it, not at all.”

You may be thinking, ‘Obviously, there’s going to be traffic on Black Friday’. Many patrons expected maybe two or three hours, but five-plus hours to leave the mall?

Drivers told WINK News Reporter Olivia Jean, who was also stuck in the traffic, that it was unacceptable. Some drivers even yelled at LCSO deputies who were on the scene conducting security in the mall and in the parking lots.

When asked about the traffic, one of the officers on scene said, “We can’t do anything about this,” and urged drivers to be patient.

On Monday, WINK News got access to the contract between the LSCO and Miromar Outlets.

According to the documents, Miromar is to blame for the traffic issues because the Sheriff’s Office was never hired for traffic control or directing traffic.

This news comes after the Vice President of Miromar Outlets, Jeff Staner, told WINK News on Saturday, what he hired LSCO deputies to do. Among security, he said “Traffic control.”

In the contract between the two, there’s no mention of traffic. Instead, a blank unchecked box for traffic. Security was checked.

This raises some questions. Could this have been prevented? Or at least in the capacity that we saw?

With more holidays coming up, the mall will continue to be busy, and deputies will once again be here around Christmas time, for security, according to the contract.

WINK News on Monday has reached out again to Jeff Staner, the VP of Miromar Outlets via email and phone. We have not yet heard back.

It is unclear what the plan to address traffic on Black Friday was, or what the plan will be over the next several weeks.