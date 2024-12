A community once filled with life is slowly having it pulled from the community.

Here on WINK News, we have told you about the devastation at the Harbor Belle RV Resort in Charlotte Park and how, for months, many people did not have power.

New on Tuesday, we are learning that the power at some of the lots is back on.

But is that too little too late? WINK News anchor Annette Montgomery went to speak with the residents of Harbor Belle to hear what they’re most worried about.

If you drive around other neighborhoods right now, you’ll see Christmas lights and decorations, and you’ll know it’s the holiday season.

Instead of lights lining the streets here in Harbor Belle, we’re seeing for sale signs.

The neighbors who live here told us that several people have been moving out after the recent storms, but on Tuesday, we spoke to a few of the neighbors who are still here.

While some are decking their halls for the holidays, others aren’t even bothering to put up their decorations.

Susan Urbanczyk, who lives in Harbor Belle, told WINK, “I’m not decorating, and I decorate. I’m a big Christmas person. I’ve got blow-ups and lights and everything, but I’m not decorating this year.”

“I had to replace the water heater, the stove, everything but my bed and my refrigerator and clothes, everything,” said Victoria Opton, a fellow resident. “It’s been a struggle for, well, for all of us, really just trying to get through the days.”

For people living in the Harbor Belle RV Resort, the struggle doesn’t stop with the holiday season. Some units haven’t had power since Hurricane Helene.

“About two-thirds of our trailer still doesn’t have electric,” said Urbanczyk.

WINK News was there as some residents received holiday presents, things that others think of as necessities.

Montgomery asked the residents, “Can you tell me why we just cheered?”

Urbanczyk responded, “We could flush the toilet now. We just got our water back on.”

After losing everything, or close to everything, the only gift the people living there want is a sense of normalcy.

“Next steps that for me is just to, you know, make sure I get my FEMA appeal going, and because we can still do that and try and get some money so I can get a car so I can get back on the road,” Opton explained.

“We went over to his son’s house, and we’re staying over there, maybe there for another few months,” said Urbanczyk. “We’ve got a lot of good friends. I’ve lost my husband, and I healed down here, and I’ve met so many people that I don’t want to leave the area.”

Here is a statement from Andrew Fells, the president of Legacy Communities, which states in part: “Legacy is working diligently to restore power to Harbor Belle residents. We understand this is a challenging time for our residents, and to help offset the additional costs, we’ve credited residents with two months of free rent. We are awaiting delivery of additional pedestals, which are needed to finalize electrical repairs.” – Andrew Fells, Legacy Communities

Now, he said, before turning the power back on at a home, they need proof that the house has been inspected and is safe.