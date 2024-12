Motorists on the Caloosahatchee Bridge in Fort Myers faced severe traffic delays due to the Florida Department of Transportation pedestrian walkway project.

The traffic delays on Tuesday morning were not the first backups reported due to the FDOT project.

The construction was scheduled to conclude at 5 a.m.; however, crews continued to work, causing the traffic delays.

In early November, a multi-hour slowdown was reported southbound due to the overnight construction despite having a wrap-up time of 5 a.m.

Heavy traffic along Cleveland Avenue by the north and southbound lanes was reported.

FDOT crews directed those heading toward the Caloosahatchee Bridge to make a U-turn.

Many drivers opted to take the alternative route by Pondella Road, where many Lee County Sheriff’s Office units are stationed.

Other drivers attempted to get past that traffic by driving through the shopping center; however, deputies redirected those drivers back onto Cleveland Avenue.

Other roads impacted by this traffic include 41 Northbound, Hancock Bridge Parkway, the Edison Bridge, and the Midpoint Bridge.

The slowdowns have since ended, with normal traffic resuming.

WINK News contacted the Florida Department of Transportation for a response regarding the slowdowns.

An FDOT public information specialist responded with, “We have received your inquiry and are in the process of getting you a response.”