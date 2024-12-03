Fort Myers Firecats 11U team headed to Pop Warner Super Bowl

The Fort Myers Firecats are headed to the Super Bowl. No, not that Super Bowl, the Pop Warner Super Bowl.

But to the Firecats 11U Head Coach Kelby Tyre, it feels like the big one.

“You just don’t understand,” Tyre said. “This was like having my kids all over again.”

After coaching Pop Warner for 17 years, Tyre is finally sending a team to the national championship.

“I applaud the parents, plus my coaching staff, for raising such good kids and then we’re coaching them up,” Tyre said. “They’re so humble and they want to win. That’s the blessing.”

The undefeated Firecats won the Southeast Region and are hungry for more.

Running back Daniel Cheremond and quarterback Liam Palmer shared their keys to the game with WINK News.

“To be confident and just trust your teammates and hype your teammates up when they’re down,” Cheremond said.

“Hard work. The coaches pushed us and they helped us get through all the games and stuff,” Palmer said.

The kids’ love of the game is what keeps Tyre going after all these years.

“A lot of these kids running around, they’re from the same community I’m from,” Tyre said. “I had coaches who were from my community that gave back so they kind of instilled that in me.”

Now Tyre and the Firecats are Super Bowl bound, but it’s still an uphill battle.

“We will need help,” Tyre said. “Support from the community. Donations.”

To support the Fort Myers Firecats trip to the Pop Warner Super Bowl in Orlando this weekend you can donate here.