Fort Myers Firecats 11U team headed to Pop Warner Super Bowl

The holiday season is a popular time for people to open their wallets and make donations to charities, but how can you be sure your money is going to the right place?
It’s a day of giving to the ones who need it the most. Giving Tuesday is the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
To build up and out or to not. That is the debate going on right now on Fort Myers Beach. The Pink Shell wants to expand on the island.
The Naples Golden Eagles are the lone Southwest Florida football team still standing in the drive to the 305.
The FSW volleyball team became the first team ever to win three straight NJCAA national titles at the Division I level.
A police report has been released revealing new details on how a 7-year-old boy with autism was able to leave his home before drowning in Fort Myers.
The Fort Myers Firecats 11U football team won the Southeast Region to earn the program’s first trip to the Pop Warner Super Bowl.
More details have been released on purchases made by a former Naples city employee accused of embezzlement.
Edison Florida Real Estate LLC bought the buildings at 4125 Cleveland Ave. on Nov. 18.
FEMA is set to hold a farm recovery event for both Lee and Hendry counties to educate farmers on available government assistance programs.
FEMA has approved an additional $114 million to reimburse Florida communities for debris removal after hurricanes Milton, Helene and Debby.
The attorney defending the mayor of Naples after she was arrested for DUI has been granted his request to depose a Naples police officer who responded to a call saying she was driving drunk.
A man has died after a construction-related accident early this morning at a South Florida Water Management project area in Hendry County.
A precautionary boil water notice is in effect for all residents of Fort Myers Beach due to a water main break on Estero Boulevard.
The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted on Tuesday to accept a $22.7 million Resilient Florida Grant for a water management project.
The Fort Myers Firecats are headed to the Super Bowl. No, not that Super Bowl, the Pop Warner Super Bowl.
But to the Firecats 11U Head Coach Kelby Tyre, it feels like the big one.
“You just don’t understand,” Tyre said. “This was like having my kids all over again.”
After coaching Pop Warner for 17 years, Tyre is finally sending a team to the national championship.
“I applaud the parents, plus my coaching staff, for raising such good kids and then we’re coaching them up,” Tyre said. “They’re so humble and they want to win. That’s the blessing.”
The undefeated Firecats won the Southeast Region and are hungry for more.
Running back Daniel Cheremond and quarterback Liam Palmer shared their keys to the game with WINK News.
“To be confident and just trust your teammates and hype your teammates up when they’re down,” Cheremond said.
“Hard work. The coaches pushed us and they helped us get through all the games and stuff,” Palmer said.
The kids’ love of the game is what keeps Tyre going after all these years.
“A lot of these kids running around, they’re from the same community I’m from,” Tyre said. “I had coaches who were from my community that gave back so they kind of instilled that in me.”
Now Tyre and the Firecats are Super Bowl bound, but it’s still an uphill battle.
“We will need help,” Tyre said. “Support from the community. Donations.”
To support the Fort Myers Firecats trip to the Pop Warner Super Bowl in Orlando this weekend you can donate here.