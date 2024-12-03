FSW volleyball celebrates history with third straight national title

WINK News
WINK News
The holiday season is a popular time for people to open their wallets and make donations to charities, but how can you be sure your money is going to the right place?
It’s a day of giving to the ones who need it the most. Giving Tuesday is the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
To build up and out or to not. That is the debate going on right now on Fort Myers Beach. The Pink Shell wants to expand on the island.
The Naples Golden Eagles are the lone Southwest Florida football team still standing in the drive to the 305.
The FSW volleyball team became the first team ever to win three straight NJCAA national titles at the Division I level.
A police report has been released revealing new details on how a 7-year-old boy with autism was able to leave his home before drowning in Fort Myers.
The Fort Myers Firecats 11U football team won the Southeast Region to earn the program’s first trip to the Pop Warner Super Bowl.
More details have been released on purchases made by a former Naples city employee accused of embezzlement.
Edison Florida Real Estate LLC bought the buildings at 4125 Cleveland Ave. on Nov. 18.
FEMA is set to hold a farm recovery event for both Lee and Hendry counties to educate farmers on available government assistance programs.
FEMA has approved an additional $114 million to reimburse Florida communities for debris removal after hurricanes Milton, Helene and Debby.
The attorney defending the mayor of Naples after she was arrested for DUI has been granted his request to depose a Naples police officer who responded to a call saying she was driving drunk.
A man has died after a construction-related accident early this morning at a South Florida Water Management project area in Hendry County.
A precautionary boil water notice is in effect for all residents of Fort Myers Beach due to a water main break on Estero Boulevard.
The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted on Tuesday to accept a $22.7 million Resilient Florida Grant for a water management project.
The Florida Southwestern volleyball team is back home with another trophy in hand. This one is historic as the Bucs captured its third straight NJCAA national championship by beating Miami-Dade in three sets.
With the win, the Bucs are the first team in Division I to accomplish a three-peat.
“It’s one of the moments in life you feel nothing but happiness,” head coach Thais Baziquetto-Allen said.
“We wanted it so bad and just to see we can do it in three against a rival of ours was really cool to see,” middle hitter Abby Toeniskoetter
The three-time champs were celebrated Monday night during the women’s basketball game. Those celebrations have become a tradition at this point. This program has come a long way since Baziquetto-Allen started it in 2018.
“I think we had poles,” Baziquetto-Allen recalled. “I think that’s all we had. No balls no net nothing like sitting I didn’t have a computer the first day. So it was like I’m sitting in my office the first day on my phone just like alright making a list and seeing what it takes to build. The reason why I took this job is that I knew I could win a national championship.”
Now, a third banner is going up inside Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Everyone keeps talking about a dynasty. For this team, it’s more than that.
“Dynasty yes, but family also” middle hitter Nina Boledovicova said. That’s what comes to my mind when you say dynasty because we really are a family. One big family. People from different sides of the world different cultures. We just play together for the common goal and we made it three times in a row.
“Just to write our history and put FSW on the map and set a dynasty in volleyball at FSW is just awesome” Baziquetto-Allen said.