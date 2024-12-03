FSW volleyball celebrates history with third straight national title

The Florida Southwestern volleyball team is back home with another trophy in hand. This one is historic as the Bucs captured its third straight NJCAA national championship by beating Miami-Dade in three sets.

With the win, the Bucs are the first team in Division I to accomplish a three-peat.

“It’s one of the moments in life you feel nothing but happiness,” head coach Thais Baziquetto-Allen said.

“We wanted it so bad and just to see we can do it in three against a rival of ours was really cool to see,” middle hitter Abby Toeniskoetter

The three-time champs were celebrated Monday night during the women’s basketball game. Those celebrations have become a tradition at this point. This program has come a long way since Baziquetto-Allen started it in 2018.

“I think we had poles,” Baziquetto-Allen recalled. “I think that’s all we had. No balls no net nothing like sitting I didn’t have a computer the first day. So it was like I’m sitting in my office the first day on my phone just like alright making a list and seeing what it takes to build. The reason why I took this job is that I knew I could win a national championship.”

Now, a third banner is going up inside Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Everyone keeps talking about a dynasty. For this team, it’s more than that.

“Dynasty yes, but family also” middle hitter Nina Boledovicova said. That’s what comes to my mind when you say dynasty because we really are a family. One big family. People from different sides of the world different cultures. We just play together for the common goal and we made it three times in a row.

“Just to write our history and put FSW on the map and set a dynasty in volleyball at FSW is just awesome” Baziquetto-Allen said.