Naples football set for first state semifinal appearance in six years

The holiday season is a popular time for people to open their wallets and make donations to charities, but how can you be sure your money is going to the right place?
It’s a day of giving to the ones who need it the most. Giving Tuesday is the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
To build up and out or to not. That is the debate going on right now on Fort Myers Beach. The Pink Shell wants to expand on the island.
The Naples Golden Eagles are the lone Southwest Florida football team still standing in the drive to the 305.
The FSW volleyball team became the first team ever to win three straight NJCAA national titles at the Division I level.
A police report has been released revealing new details on how a 7-year-old boy with autism was able to leave his home before drowning in Fort Myers.
The Fort Myers Firecats 11U football team won the Southeast Region to earn the program’s first trip to the Pop Warner Super Bowl.
More details have been released on purchases made by a former Naples city employee accused of embezzlement.
Edison Florida Real Estate LLC bought the buildings at 4125 Cleveland Ave. on Nov. 18.
FEMA is set to hold a farm recovery event for both Lee and Hendry counties to educate farmers on available government assistance programs.
FEMA has approved an additional $114 million to reimburse Florida communities for debris removal after hurricanes Milton, Helene and Debby.
The attorney defending the mayor of Naples after she was arrested for DUI has been granted his request to depose a Naples police officer who responded to a call saying she was driving drunk.
A man has died after a construction-related accident early this morning at a South Florida Water Management project area in Hendry County.
A precautionary boil water notice is in effect for all residents of Fort Myers Beach due to a water main break on Estero Boulevard.
The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted on Tuesday to accept a $22.7 million Resilient Florida Grant for a water management project.
The Naples Golden Eagles are the lone Southwest Florida team still standing in the drive to 305.
Naples won its first regional title in six years to advance to the state semifinals this week.
After falling just short in the regional finals in back-to-back seasons, the Golden Eagles’ beat Port Charlotte 17-10 to end the drought.
“The only reason I do this is to watch that, to watch the enjoyment on their face,” Head Coach Rick Martin said. “We worked so hard and the last couple years we let it get away from us. Last year we were 10 seconds away with mostly the same group.”
As Naples offense struggled to sustain drives, the Golden Eagles’ defense stepped up to send them to the semis.
The team’s only touchdowns came in the hands of defensive lineman Brady Clark who had not one, but two pick sixes.
“It’s great to see all the hard work pay off,” Clark said. “It’s a team effort. I’d love to take credit for it, but we don’t win that game if we don’t play as a team as well. It means everything. Overwhelming, you know, happiness. I’m proud of the team.”
It’s the Eagles’ first regional title since 2018 and the first of the Rick Martin era.
Naples’ fifth-year head coach and former player was emotional talking about his team Friday night.
“They’re some of the best people I know,” Martin said. “Because I’m around them on a daily basis, I know I’m a better person. What they’ve had to endure and being able to come out here just and get it done, it just says volumes about who they are as people and as football players.”
The celebrations were brief, as the team’s focus quickly shifted to the state semis: on the road at Jones High in Orlando.
“This is not the state championship,” senior running back Shawn Simeon said. “We know we’ve got to be level headed. We know we’ve got to put it all in a bottle and off to next week.”
The Golden Eagles now work to hand undefeated Jones its first loss of the season and punch their ticket to the state championship.
With a trip to Pitbull Stadium on the line, Naples and Jones kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night in Orlando.