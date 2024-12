Wine, music and making a difference! On Tuesday evening 40 couples joined together to kick off the 25th annual Naples Winter Wine Festival.

At the annual festival a ticket may cost $25,000, but what it can pay forward is priceless.

Of the 40 tickets sold, each granted a couple a night of live music, dinner, and a variety of wines at D’amico’s The Continental in Naples.

If the glowing hats and glittery silver attire didn’t give it away, guests were ready for the million-dollar experience.

“I’m ready to rock!” said Jeff Gargiulo “I’m taking off my trustee hat and putting on my lead guitar Silverado Pickups hat.”

When Gargiulo is not busy as a founding trustee and festival chair of Naples Children and Education Foundation, he is performing with the Silverado Pickups, a band of vintners!

“You know, everybody in Napa is friends and we have a great time and wine goes with food and music goes… with wine and food!” said David Duncan.

Many of the vintners flew all the way from Napa for music and wine; all to help the kids of Collier County.

“If we’ve raised over $330 million year-to-date, and hopefully – I’m sure we will have a great January this year,” said Gargiulo. “Think about the next 25 years and the impact we could have on the children here in Collier County.”

The fundraising for these kids isn’t over. Tuesday was just the kick-off party.

In January, NCEF will be hosting an auction that is expected to raise millions of dollars for thousands of kids.