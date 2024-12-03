WINK News

New details released on former city employee accused of embezzlement

Writer: Elyssa Morataya
Naples City Hall. Credit: WINK News

More details have been released on purchases made by a former Naples city employee accused of embezzlement.

Jovon Stojisavljevic was the city’s stormwater supervisor.

According to a notice of disciplinary action, the city questioned him after comparing invoices to the tools stored on-site and realizing several items were missing.

The letter states that Stojisavljevic admitted to using the staffers’ cards to buy knives, camping chairs, Yeti tumblers and automotive tools.

He was later fired and is now the subject of a criminal investigation by the Naples Police Department.

