The North Fort Myers Pop Warner cheer team has the talent to compete on the biggest stage but lacks the money.

Now, they are hoping the community will step in and help.

WINK News anchor Taylor Wirtz asked what help from the community would mean for the girls.

It means everything to them.

Their coaches told us these girls spend more time with them than at home these days. They’ve overcome rained-out games, injuries, and now even hurricanes.

They don’t want to let finances stand in the way of what they’ve given blood, sweat, and tears for.

For the girls on the North Fort Myers Knights varsity cheer team, cheering isn’t just about wearing a uniform and doing a routine; they’re forging lifelong bonds.

Alexis Lauber, one of the cheerleaders, explained, “It is like a sisterhood because we all have to rely on each other.”

Jessica Lucas, the head coach of the North Fort Myers Knights Varsity level cheer team, said,

It’s not just out here for competitions. I’m helping mold these kids because these are kids who are going to be teaching my grandkids one day.”

So when the team took second place at its regional competition, qualifying for the nationals in Orlando, they were over the moon.

“Soon as the music ended, they were literally hugging each other, crying,” Lucas shared.

Lauber said, “We were all just like, super excited. We were all super happy. We were jumping and everything.”

The team soon realized it didn’t have the funds to get there.

“I think we’re a little under six grand is what we need to raise,” said Lucas.

And in a year of multiple hurricanes, fundraising efforts have fallen short.

Lucas told WINK, “We’ve been fundraising all year long or all season long, but it’s just been tough.”

But Coach Lucas said her girls have worked too hard to only get this far.

And 13-year-old team member Lauber has no plans of slowing down.

“We’re not ready to give up. We are going to practice tonight. We’re going to add some more stuff to make our routine extra better,” she said.

Because she, her teammates, and her coaches agree that their sisterhood is worth fighting for.

“I’m not going to quit on them. I know our coaches aren’t going to quit. And so we, ’til the last minute, we are going to try to get them there no matter what,” Lucas said.

The team is continuing its fundraising efforts until the national competition this Sunday.

If you’d like to help them get there, you can email Coach Jessica Lucas directly via her email jessilu2323@gmail.com.

They told us they are hoping for a miracle.