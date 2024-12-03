Police report reveals how child with autism got out of house before drowning in Fort Myers pond

WINK News
The holiday season is a popular time for people to open their wallets and make donations to charities, but how can you be sure your money is going to the right place?
It’s a day of giving to the ones who need it the most. Giving Tuesday is the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
To build up and out or to not. That is the debate going on right now on Fort Myers Beach. The Pink Shell wants to expand on the island.
The Naples Golden Eagles are the lone Southwest Florida football team still standing in the drive to the 305.
The FSW volleyball team became the first team ever to win three straight NJCAA national titles at the Division I level.
A police report has been released revealing new details on how a 7-year-old boy with autism was able to leave his home before drowning in Fort Myers.
The Fort Myers Firecats 11U football team won the Southeast Region to earn the program’s first trip to the Pop Warner Super Bowl.
More details have been released on purchases made by a former Naples city employee accused of embezzlement.
Edison Florida Real Estate LLC bought the buildings at 4125 Cleveland Ave. on Nov. 18.
FEMA is set to hold a farm recovery event for both Lee and Hendry counties to educate farmers on available government assistance programs.
FEMA has approved an additional $114 million to reimburse Florida communities for debris removal after hurricanes Milton, Helene and Debby.
The attorney defending the mayor of Naples after she was arrested for DUI has been granted his request to depose a Naples police officer who responded to a call saying she was driving drunk.
A man has died after a construction-related accident early this morning at a South Florida Water Management project area in Hendry County.
A precautionary boil water notice is in effect for all residents of Fort Myers Beach due to a water main break on Estero Boulevard.
The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted on Tuesday to accept a $22.7 million Resilient Florida Grant for a water management project.
Braylin Staco was found facedown in a retention pond on Friday, off of Grand Jardin Drive, by his mother in the gated community where the family lives.
When the mother found her son, her screams caused the woman working in the leasing office to head to the pond where Braylin was found.
According to FMPD’s police report, she jumped in the water, pulled Braylin from the pond and a bystander started CPR.
Later, officers talked to the mother’s boyfriend. He said Braylin’s mother left to run errands and accidentally left the garage door open.
When he later discovered Braylin was missing from the family’s apartment, he notified Braylin’s mom, who found him in the retention pond behind their apartment.