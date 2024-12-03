WINK News

Police report reveals how child with autism got out of house before drowning in Fort Myers pond

Reporter: Maddie Herron Writer: Bryanna Sterzenbach
Braylin Staco

A police report has been released revealing new details on how a 7-year-old boy with autism was able to leave his home before drowning in Fort Myers.

Braylin Staco was found facedown in a retention pond on Friday, off of Grand Jardin Drive, by his mother in the gated community where the family lives.

When the mother found her son, her screams caused the woman working in the leasing office to head to the pond where Braylin was found.

According to FMPD’s police report, she jumped in the water, pulled Braylin from the pond and a bystander started CPR.

Later, officers talked to the mother’s boyfriend. He said Braylin’s mother left to run errands and accidentally left the garage door open.

When he later discovered Braylin was missing from the family’s apartment, he notified Braylin’s mom, who found him in the retention pond behind their apartment.

