Southwest Florida celebrates Giving Tuesday

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
The holiday season is a popular time for people to open their wallets and make donations to charities, but how can you be sure your money is going to the right place?
It’s a day of giving to the ones who need it the most. Giving Tuesday is the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
To build up and out or to not. That is the debate going on right now on Fort Myers Beach. The Pink Shell wants to expand on the island.
The Naples Golden Eagles are the lone Southwest Florida football team still standing in the drive to the 305.
The FSW volleyball team became the first team ever to win three straight NJCAA national titles at the Division I level.
A police report has been released revealing new details on how a 7-year-old boy with autism was able to leave his home before drowning in Fort Myers.
The Fort Myers Firecats 11U football team won the Southeast Region to earn the program’s first trip to the Pop Warner Super Bowl.
More details have been released on purchases made by a former Naples city employee accused of embezzlement.
Edison Florida Real Estate LLC bought the buildings at 4125 Cleveland Ave. on Nov. 18.
FEMA is set to hold a farm recovery event for both Lee and Hendry counties to educate farmers on available government assistance programs.
FEMA has approved an additional $114 million to reimburse Florida communities for debris removal after hurricanes Milton, Helene and Debby.
The attorney defending the mayor of Naples after she was arrested for DUI has been granted his request to depose a Naples police officer who responded to a call saying she was driving drunk.
A man has died after a construction-related accident early this morning at a South Florida Water Management project area in Hendry County.
A precautionary boil water notice is in effect for all residents of Fort Myers Beach due to a water main break on Estero Boulevard.
The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted on Tuesday to accept a $22.7 million Resilient Florida Grant for a water management project.
It’s a day of giving to the ones who need it the most. Giving Tuesday is the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
In Southwest Florida, the day helps make sure non-profits get monetary gifts during the holidays.
“We realized our own children were getting too many gifts for Xmas, so we would rather use that energy to go towards a local organization for kids who could really use those gifts,” said Justin Brown.
Justin Brown is the director at Excel Cleaning and Restoration. Every year for the last 10 years His team, friends, family and other companies have been donating toys to kids.
They started off donating to 50 kids. Fast forward to 10 years, and it’s now 900 kids.
“What makes our drive different is we get actual wishlists from kids who are in the foster system in the children’s network,” said Brown.
Not far down the road is a non-profit called Valerie’s House, a place that has many programs to help kids and families who are grieving
“Today [Giving Tuesday] is special we had special donors who agreed to match up to $25,000 of whatever anyone contributes to us and that allows us to give dinners for families activities.
That money will help people like Kathy Burg.
“My kids were here I lost my husband about 4 years ago very unexpected and didn’t have the tools to do this and this was exactly what I needed,” said Burg.
Nineteen-year-old Alexis Dehtere says that because of Valerie’s House, she is going for her master’s degree.
“Valerie’s House gave me a purpose. I was so sad. The thought of becoming something one day was not on my radar until I came here,” said Dehtere.
You can see just how far these donations can go in changing lives.
Excel Cleaning and Restoration is expecting to give 10 truckloads full of presents to the Children’s Network of Southwest Florida on Wednesday.