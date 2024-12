After almost a year of service in Kuwait, one airman came home for the holidays and surprised his daughter.

Airman Garry Parish told WINK News that the moment he saw his 6-year-old daughter, Emily, he felt a burst of happiness, joy, and sadness all at once.

Emily was sitting in her kindergarten classroom at Pelican Marsh Elementary in North Naples. For her, it seemed like any other day, until her dad walked in.

Emily and Airmen Parish have waited a long time for this moment.

“This pure love hits you right at once,” said Parish.

While serving, he talked to his daughter on Facetime for at least 30 minutes every day. So it wasn’t easy keeping this surprise a secret. But as he held her tightly in his arms, this moment became indelible.

“I think she’ll remember it in a very good way, like it’ll never hurt her. She’ll always be proud. And that’s, that’s all I want for any of my family. Be proud of me,” said Parish.

The overwhelming reunion left little six-year-old Emily, speechless.

Looking into his daughter’s big brown eyes, the reunion put Airman Parish’s sacrifices and hard work into perspective. Now that he is back home with his family and holding his daughter, it’s all worthwhile.

“Family is everything. It’s the reason I join, it’s the reason I do what I do,” said Parish. “There’s nothing in life you can do that really beats family, not money, not nothing.”

Emily left school a little early thanks to her dad’s big surprise. Heading toward the exit reunited as father and daughter‚Ķ hand in hand

Airman Parish, Emily, and the rest of their family are going to spend the upcoming holidays visiting relatives in Colombia as one big happy family.