A man loved by his peers and his community was taken away from them in the middle of the night at his own home.

Sixty-three-year-old Denis Patrick Carmody was shot and killed outside of his Nasturtium Drive home in Charlotte County early Monday morning, at around 1:30.

His home was still an active scene Wednesday afternoon, as deputies were seen going in and out of his home in search of any clues that might point them to his killer.

Charlotte County deputies have told WINK News that a person of interest was already in jail on unrelated charges. Denis Carmody

WINK News reporter Amy Galo went to the home and examined the 911 calls from the night of the murder.

The man who called 911 was calm, even though what had just unfolded near him was anything but.

He described the moment he heard gunfire, something no neighbor ever wants to hear: “I was sitting on my lanai about two or three hours ago, and I heard a single gunshot.”

Followed by screams.

The 911 call continued, “They said, ‘Help, help, help.’ and I came into my house, and I said, ‘I think somebody just got shot next door,’ and then we went back outside, and there was nothing. Everything was silent.”

The 911 call was made to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

“They were yelling, and then I heard, like a car unlocked, like a beep, beep, OK, yeah, and I have a front door camera, but at that time a little bit dark,” the caller said.

The dispatcher asked, “Did the car happen right after the gunshot?”

“Yeah, I believe so, yeah, like, within seconds, like, 30 seconds,” he said.

“OK, and you didn’t see any car leave?” the dispatcher asked.

The caller responded, “No, I did not.”

This neighbor called 911 after a man came to his driveway asking for help.

You can hear those cries for help in the door cam video provided exclusively to WINK News. Denis Carmody

The caller continued to explain the situation to the dispatcher, “He said, ‘Can you call 911? I think my friend’s been shot,’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I’ll call them. Just stay away from my house.’ He said, ‘What?’ and I said, ‘Just stay at the end of my driveway,’ and it sounded like he was already walking back over that way.”

Towards the house where it all happened, the last one on the dead-end street…

“They got, like, anything between like seven and 12 people living over there,” the neighbor said.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has yet to say who fired the gun, and the investigation remains ongoing.