It’s time to “Jump Around” for Bishop Verot quarterback Carter Smith. He signed to play college football at Wisconsin.

Smith said the moment was special. “I mean not where I thought I was going to be. Not a lot of people thought I’d be here doing it this way.”

Smith was committed to Michigan since November 2023, but decided to decommit from the Wolverines last month.

“It was tough I thought that’s where I’d end up,” Smith said. “But you know, God has a plan for everyone and that wasn’t in my cards. So move on and ended up at a better place I think.”

Once Smith reopened his recruitment, the four-star quarterback wasn’t in any rush to make a decision. Early in that process, Wisconsin showed that they wanted Smith. They sent scouts to his Senior Night game against Glades Central. Then, a week after, Smith took his visit to Madison.

“We walked out onto the field,” Smith said. “I was there with the other commits. We were just kind of talking. And just very surreal moment. Like yeah I thought this is it.”

The Badger coaches told Smith he can play on day one.

Smith said, “just being able to come in and compete early and go take my spot. It’s there for grabs.”

Smith had family, friends and his head coach since he was five, Richie Rode, wearing Badger red. This moment was about the people he loves and the game he loves.

“You know having to save my parents from paying for college was one of my biggest things,” Smith said. “And to continue playing football. Cause I love it and I can’t hang it up any time soon. So to be able to go and do it at such a special place means a lot.”