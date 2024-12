The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Carmine Marceno have been under scrutiny since a federal investigation on potential money laundering began. Many have questioned LCSO’s spending, so we broke down the budget.

Just this year, the Sheriff’s Office budget received a $39 million increase, which it says will help 80 new hires and will allow them to give pay raises.

This year, they have a $315 million budget. Commissioners approved the budget a few months ago.

WINK News broke down the current Sheriff’s Office budget, which shows in just four years, LCSO got $100 million more.

Below is a graph comparing the fiscal year of 2021-2022 and 2024-2025. The four categories; law enforcement, corrections, courts, and the municipal services taxing unit (which is for school resource officers) are how the budget is split.



Sheriff Marceno’s salary has also increased.

Below is each of his salaries for the past four years. You’ll see an increase of $90,000 from 2021 to 2024.

The Sheriff’s Office writes the budget but the commissioners have the final say.

Now, Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman wants that to change. Hamman wants the sheriff’s office to have its own taxing unit.

Hamman said the change would bring transparency, fairness, and accountability. It also means the county would no longer be responsible for the sheriff’s budget; the public would be.

WINK News reached out to the Sheriff’s Office with a list of questions, trying to account for how the department spends its money. We will update this article when we hear back.