Gilchrist Park is closed, and Punta Gorda city leaders have been discussing possibly restoring the park.

WINK News reporter Zoe Warner attended a public meeting held by city council members on Wednesday, where she spoke with the interim city manager, who said progress can be expected sooner rather than later.

Tim Ritchie, a long-time resident of Punta Gorda, can’t wait for his favorite park to reopen.

“Gilchrist Park holds a very special place in my heart,” Ritchie shared with WINK News.

That’s where he met his partner, Valerie.

So, the parkgoers were disappointed, to say the least, when they came back after Hurricane Milton to see the park closed.

“We were both just shocked to see the boats in the park, and at this moment, the most important thing is public safety,” he said.

Safety, which the city said they are making a priority.

There is damage to the park, but the first thing that people notice is the five boats spread throughout the park that washed up on shore.

Melissa Reichert, the interim city manager for Punta Gorda, told us, “Four of the boats are going to be removed this week and head to the landfill, and there’s one of the boats that will be removed if they don’t get them all this week, they’ll be coming next week as well, and that one will be stored until the owner can relocate it for that vessel.” Punta Gorda city council

After the boats are removed, what’s next?

Greg Julian, the Punta Gorda vice mayor and councilmember, said, “We are going to have a community-wide cleanup day where we’re going to ask volunteers to come out to the park, help pick up the glass, the debris, help us pick up our sports courts.”

The 11-acre park with views of Charlotte Harbor has hosted many community events, and residents are excited to hear it will reopen soon.

“I’m anxious for it to open back up. The sooner, the better; hopefully, they can get it cleaned back up and get back to normal,” said resident Russ Bono.

Reichert said the community cleanup day is tentatively set for Dec. 20, but stay tuned for updates or changes.