An iconic spot on Fort Myers Beach is back open and taking reservations for the first time since Hurricane Ian.

“The Lani Kai has been so well known for the old Florida icon and elevated it into an even more amazing place that I know people who have stayed with us for generations are just going to love it as they have in the past,” said Melissa Schneider, Marking Director for the Lani Kai.

The Lani Kai is in the process of fully reopening and is slowly opening floor by floor for reservations.

WINK News reporter Jillian Haggerty asked Schneider what new experiences people can expect.

“Everything has been completely redone and rebuilt at the Lani Kai. Everything from the wiring, the plumbing to the drywall, the ceilings and everything has been redone,” said Schneider.

This is a big step for the Lani Kai. Despite the owners wanting this to be a soft opening, there has been an outpouring of support from locals and visitors.

Sarah Fisher is on a staycation in Fort Myers Beach, and she’s thrilled to see places reopening.

“Fort Myers Beach was just hammered, and it was just tragic to see all the stores and everything go away, and now to see stores, restaurants, nightlife and resorts open up again, it’s just been amazing,” said Fisher. “I think everyone is looking forward to the Lani Kai reopening again and things starting to come back here on the island on Fort Myers Beach.”

The Lani Kai beginning to take reservations is another sign of the island coming back.