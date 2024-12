Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking increased temperatures, as Wednesday afternoon highs are expected to be in the lower 70s.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Tracking the coldest morning since January 21, 318 days ago. For the afternoon, temperatures are expected to ramp up to the lower 70s, a relief for many Southwest Floridians.”

Wednesday

After seeing one of the coldest mornings in 318 days, plan on a huge warm-up with temperatures swinging by 30° from morning lows to afternoon highs.

Plan on another very sunny day with the afternoon slightly warmer.

Highs will be back in the lower 70s.

Thursday

Cool start for Thursday morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

We’ll see a mostly sunny sky Thursday afternoon with milder temperatures.

Highs will be closer to normal for this time of year and in the mid-70s.

Friday

Friday morning will start mildly, with temperatures in the mid-50s.

A weak cold front will swing through Southwest Florida Friday afternoon, bringing a few more clouds into the area.

Highs will climb into the upper 70s for your Friday afternoon plans.