Car crashes into canal in Lehigh Acres

Authorities are investigating a crash after a car became fully submerged in a canal Thursday night.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred near Medford Place and Durland Avenue in Lehigh Acres.

At least one person was injured. No other details have been released at this time.

