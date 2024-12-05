WINK News

Firefighters break open submerged car in Lehigh Acres

Writer: Carolina Guzman
Firefighters break open a submerged car and appear to rescue someone stuck inside in Lehigh Acres overnight.

Early Thursday morning, the car was almost fully underwater, and the firefighters climbed on top to try to rescue the person.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash.

It’s unknown at this time if anyone was hurt.

