Firefighters break open submerged car in Lehigh Acres

This is a sign our insurance crisis in Florida is recovering. Citizens, designed to be Floridian’s last resort insurer, is shrinking.
The Weather Authority is tracking increased temperatures. Thursday is in the 50s, and the warming trend is continuing into the weekend.
The Weather Authority is tracking smoke in the air Thursday morning. If you notice smoke, it’s likely from recent prescribed burns.
An FGCU student is giving the gift of life this holiday season. FGCU senior Zoe Horowitz met the person who received her stem cell donation.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies spent time helping kids pick out gifts for their families during the annual Shop with a Cop event.
There was an explosion in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn in Clewiston on Wednesday.
Gilchrist Park is closed, and Punta Gorda city leaders have been discussing possibly restoring the park.
After almost a year of service in Kuwait, one airman came home for the holidays and surprised his daughter.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Carmine Marceno have been under scrutiny since a federal investigation on potential money laundering began. Many have questioned LCSO’s spending, so we broke down the budget.
On Cyber Monday, Americans spent $13 billion, which will translate into many packages on doorsteps this holiday season.
Bishop Verot quarterback Carter Smith signs to play college football for the Wisconsin Badgers on early Signing Day.
Several Southwest Florida football standouts are taking their talents to the Power 4 gridirons after signing during the Early Signing Period.
A man loved by his peers and his community was taken away from them in the middle of the night at his own home.
An iconic spot on Fort Myers Beach is back open and taking reservations for the first time since Hurricane Ian.
Firefighters break open a submerged car and appear to rescue someone stuck inside in Lehigh Acres overnight.
Early Thursday morning, the car was almost fully underwater, and the firefighters climbed on top to try to rescue the person.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash.
It’s unknown at this time if anyone was hurt.
